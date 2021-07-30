Delhi: 5 held for molesting women near Hauz Khas Village resto bar

Ten days after five men allegedly passed lewd remarks on four women from Darjeeling while they were waiting for a cab at south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village, police on Thursday said they had arrested the five suspects. Four of them are from Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh while the fifth is a resident of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

A mobile video clip in which the women were seen arguing with the five men and accusing them of sexually harassing them had surfaced on July 21, prompting the police to approach the women and register a case of sexual harassment under Indian Penal Code’s Section 509. One of the women had filed a complaint and had alleged that the men had passed “lewd remarks” on them outside a resto-bar, where they were waiting for a cab, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

During the investigation, a police officer associated with the case said, the investigating team scanned CCTV cameras installed around the place of the incident and found that the suspects had come out of another resto-bar.

“We went to that restro-bar and found the name and contact number of one suspect that he had mentioned in the visitor’s entry register. The person was contacted and asked to join the investigation along with his four friends who were involved in the crime. All five joined the probe and we arrested them,” said the officer.

The five men told the police that they had come to Delhi for some work and gone to the Hauz Khas Village for partying, the night before they were scheduled to leave for their hometowns, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON