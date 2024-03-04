Delhi Budget: BJP takes on AAP, says Delhi govt just trying to play to gallery

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said the Delhi government’s budgets have repeatedly failed the people of the national capital and the 2024-25 budget would also not meet the expectations of the people. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Delhi government’s budgets have repeatedly failed the people. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Reacting to the Delhi government’s budget presented by finance minister Atishi, the Delhi BJP chief said, “It is the last electoral budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government, and he has tried to play to the gallery by calling the budget a Ram Rajya Budget though it has nothing new for the people and the budget does not mention developmental projects.”

“The Delhi government has failed to present an outcome budget this year which speaks volumes about the failure of the government to provide budget funds and utility figures. Budget after budget, the government keeps pumping funds into Delhi Jal Board (DJB) with latest claims of laying water and sewerage pipelines in 98% of unauthorised colonies while ground reality is that over 75% of unauthorised colonies are still dependent on water tankers and septic tanks for toilet waste disposal. It is shocking to see the Kejriwal government pumping in ₹7200 crores into Delhi Jal Board which has become the centre of scams worth ₹78000 crore during the last 9 years,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi government on Monday presented a ₹76,000 crore Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the legislative assembly, with finance minister Atishi saying that the 10th budget of the AAP-led Delhi government is themed on Ram Rajya and promised to provide financial assistance of ₹1000 per month to all women of Delhi above 18 years.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said: “The government has announced Mahila Samman Yojana, but it should explain why the old age pension already announced has been stopped by the AAP government. Not a single new old age pension has been sanctioned since 2017. He said that the achievements of ten years have been falsely presented in the budget because the people of Delhi consider the scams in education, health, transport, water board, DTC and other departments as the achievements of the Kejriwal government. This government keeps patting itself on the back only based on false propaganda and the same has been done in the budget this time too.”

The major sources of revenue for the government are markets and traders and two years ago the Delhi government announced that it will invest ₹200 crore for the development of 5 markets but till date nothing has been done. “In last year’s budget, the Delhi government promised that it would bring in Mohalla buses but a year later not a single Mohalla bus service is visible. In the previous budget, the government promised to refurbish 1200 km of Delhi roads but three years later not even 20 km of roads have been developed or landscaped,” Sachdeva pointed out.

“This year the AAP government has reduced budget allocation on health and education with the budget having no proposal of setting up new schools or hospitals. The 2024-25 budget is a political budget which speaks of giving ₹1000 per month to all women of Delhi but fails to tell why the Delhi government is not giving pension to senior citizens and the handicapped for the last 4 years. The Delhi government should stop misleading Delhiites and concentrate on the development of Delhi,” said Sachdeva.