Delhi: Businessman robbed of 35 lakh at gunpoint in Chandni Chowk

A textile businessman in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk was robbed off ₹35 lakh cash at gunpoint on Monday afternoon after three unidentified masked men barged into his office, located on third floor of a building in the congested Katra Neel market, and fired two rounds, police said. It was the second incident of loot reported in Chandni Chowk since Saturday. (Representational image)

The assailants shot at the glass doors of the office that deals in textile manufacturing and trading, said officers aware of the incident.

A case of firing and robbery has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lahori Gate police station, police said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the unidentified suspects captured on CCTV cameras.

About Monday’s incident, deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that around 2.30 pm, the Lahori Gate police station received a call regarding the robbery and firing.

“The victim, Vicky Jain, 40, told us that around 2pm, two people arrived in his office, fired at his office glass door, and robbed him of ₹35 lakh. They took away the cash, with their third associate standing downstairs. Our teams are trying to solve the case,” the DCP added.

In the previous incident, at least two unidentified men made off with ₹30 lakh from a finance firm’s office in Kucha Ghasiram after locking an employee of the firm in the bathroom with his mouth taped.

“The two back-to-back robberies have created a sense of fear among traders in Chandni Chowk,” said Bhagwan Bansal, general secretary, Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association.