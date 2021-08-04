Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi cabinet nod to continue Wi-Fi hot spots in Capital

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 05:29 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal launched the free Wi-Fi scheme from a bus stop at ITO in December 2019. (Photo by Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi cabinet led on Tuesday approved the continuation of the government’s free Wi-Fi facility in the Capital.

“The free Wi-Fi facility started by the Arvind Kejriwal government will continue. The Cabinet gave its approval for extension of the scheme on Tuesday. The aim is to provide people with Wi-Fi at every 500 metres in Delhi. Each hot spot has a radius of 100 metres. Every person is being given 15 GB of data for free every month... The internet speed is 100-200 mbps on an average,” the government said in a statement.

Kejriwal launched the free Wi-Fi scheme from a bus stop at ITO in December 2019, and the Delhi government subsequently set a target of setting up 11,000 hot spots to provide free Wi-Fi facility across Delhi.

So far, free Wi-Fi hot spots have been installed at 10,561 locations, including 2,208 hot spots at bus stops.

Now, more than 21 lakh people can avail the free WiFi facility simultaneously, a government spokesperson said.

