Delhi News
delhi news

Delhi Congress demands rebate in property tax


By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Abhishek Dutt further said the SDMC should extend the last date of tax submission to August 31 from June 30(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Congress has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to give rebate in property tax to households under financial duress due to Covid-19 and to traders whose shops remained shut during the lockdown.

In a letter, Abhishek Dutt, vice-president of Delhi Congress, also appealed to SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to waive off property tax for those households, where the owners have succumbed to Covid-19, leaving behind “orphaned children”. He said households, where Covid-19 deaths have taken place, should also be provided some relief.

“During the second wave of Covid-19, we have seen in several households how both the earning members as well as the sole breadwinner of the family died, and their children are left alone. In such cases , the civic body should not collect property tax till the children turn 18,” said Dutt on Sunday.

He further said the SDMC should extend the last date of tax submission to August 31 from June 30. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has already extended the last date of tax submission to August 31.

Dutt also pushed for rebates to traders and manual submission of property tax this year.

When contacted, SDMC officials admitted to have received Dutt’s letter but did not comment on the matter.

delhi congress unit property tax
