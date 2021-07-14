Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi cop injured after arrested suspect attempts to flee in Aman Vihar

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable and an alleged criminal involved in over 50 cases of snatching and robbery were injured after an exchange of fire after the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday night, attempted to escape police custody after snatching a constable’s service pistol in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar in the early hours of Wednesday, said officers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The suspect, identified as Sumit Bagga, was being taken to Rajiv Nagar Extension near Begumpur by five policemen to arrest an associate with whom he committed a snatching in Budh Vihar on Monday. On the way, Bagga asked policemen to stop the vehicle so that he could relieve himself, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

“As the vehicle stopped, Bagga grabbed constable Pramod’s service pistol from its holster and fired two rounds, one of which hit head constable Jaswinder on his thigh. He retaliated and fired at Bagga... He was hit in his right leg and overpowered,” said Tayal.

Police said the injured policeman and suspect were taken to a nearby hospital. They are both out of danger. Bagga was arrested and a case of firing, attempt to murder, and obstructing public servants from performing their duties was registered.

Tayal said that the Aman Vihar police first arrested Bagga from Rohini Sector 20 on Tuesday night and recovered a loaded pistol, a stolen bike and a gold chain from him. He told the police that he snatched the chain in Budh Vihar area, along with his associate Rohit.

“Around 4am on Wednesday, the police team was taking Bagga to arrest Rohit when he tried to escape and involved himself in a gunfight with the police party after snatching our constable’s pistol,” said Tayal.

