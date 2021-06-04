Delhi govt challenges order allowing pvt schools to collect annual fees and development charges

New Delhi: The Delhi government has challenged in the Delhi high court the order by a single judge allowing private schools in the city to collect annual fees and development charges.

The judge on Monday quashed two orders issued by the Delhi government last year, prohibiting private schools from collecting annual charges and development fee during the Covid-19 lockdown. The judge ruled that schools may collect these charges for the last academic year, on a monthly basis, but only after a 15% reduction in the payable amount, in lieu of un-utilised facilities (such as water and electricity) during the lockdown.

The matter was urgently mentioned on Friday, following which it was listed for hearing before a bench of justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla. The court posted the matter before the vacation bench for hearing on Monday, saying that the matter needed consideration.

The Delhi government has argued that “schools being charitable organizations are adopting an inhumane approach by charging parents more in the unprecedented time of the pandemic”.

“...Therefore, creating such a pressure to recover from the parents who are already struggling to save their family from medical emergencies is nothing but an inhuman approach which may not be allowed by this court. Needless to say each and every family is incurring expenses....with economy at an all time low and people losing their jobs which makes the survival of common man more difficult ,” the government said in its appeal.

Justice Jayant Nath on June 1 quashed two orders of the Delhi government issued on April 18, 2020 and August 28, 2020, which restricted private schools in the city to collect additional charges. The court ruled that the prohibition to collect the charges is “illegal and “ultra vires” to the powers of Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE) under the Delhi School Education (DSE) Act and Rules.

The Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools, a body of 450 private unaided schools in Delhi, moved the court against the Delhi government orders, saying that the orders curtail the rights of the educational institutions to fix their own fees.

In its appeal against the June 1 order, the Delhi government has said extra charges such as development fees was suspended as the upgradation ,improvement and maintenance was not required when the schools were closed for more than one and a half years.