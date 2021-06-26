Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi govt decides to take over private schools for violating RTE norms
others

Delhi govt decides to take over private schools for violating RTE norms

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to take over the management of a private aided school in Punjabi Bagh after receiving complaints from parents about arbitrary extra fees allegedly being charged in violation of the Right to Education (RTE) act, 2009
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:52 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to take over the management of a private aided school in Punjabi Bagh after receiving complaints from parents about arbitrary extra fees allegedly being charged in violation of the Right to Education (RTE) act, 2009.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the government alleged that Swami Sivananda Memorial School in Punjabi Bagh was also deliberately failing its students and asking them to repeat the same grade. “Taking into account the complaints of parents, Delhi government constituted an inquiry committee for this matter. The committee found inadequacies in the functioning of the school and found that the issues raised by parents about the school are true. Upon presenting the report, the school management was given a chance to defend itself but they were unable to give any reasonable answers about the anomalies in its functioning,” the statement read.

“Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the school management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973,” the statement added.

Ashok Rao, general secretary of the society that runs school, denied all allegations and said that the management did not receive any communication from the Delhi government till Saturday evening. “The school has not changed any extra fees from parents. What government is referring to as extra are charges parents willingly accepted to pay for some additional facilities. Besides, the school did not fail anyone deliberately. If we were failing students like that, we would not have had 500-plus enrollment that we have currently.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP