New rules for spas, massage centres as Delhi govt aims to crack down on abuse

The Delhi government on Monday laid out strict guidelines to regulate the operations of spas and massage centres in the city, including mandatorily obtaining a police clearance for all employees and limiting operational hours from 9am to 9pm, to ensure security of clients and the employees, and also to prevent sexual abuse, trafficking, and cross-gender massage.

The guidelines were drafted after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal informed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that a few such spas exploited women employees, sexually and otherwise.

The new guidelines include specific provisions such as centres will have to install only self-closing doors in rooms — no latches or bolts will be allowed; and all external doors have to remain open during working hours. The centres will also need to have separate massage rooms, toilets, changing rooms and bathrooms for men and women.

The guidelines explicitly prohibit cross-gender massage. The centres will only be able to employ people above the age of 18 years, who possess a degree/diploma/certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy. They will also need to obtain police clearance certificates for all employees and undertake police verification of the premises, a government spokesperson said.

“Display boards, in both English and Hindi, shall be displayed at appropriate places at the reception containing the following information: i. Site plan of the premises; ii. Number of beds category-wise for males and females; iii. Details of the employees containing their designation and qualification; iv. Helpline numbers for customers i.e. 112 & 181; v. Declaration stating that ‘The spa massage centre is for spa & massage purpose only. If any customer employee/ employer is found involved in sexual activity, then legal action as per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and/or any other law will be taken against them. The same can be reported by calling at 112 & 181’,” the new guidelines said.

The centres will also have to mandatorily install CCTV cameras with recording facilities at the entrance, reception and common areas and the camera recording retained for at least three months.

“An internal complaints committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act shall be established in the centre where more than 10 employees are working. The existence of such a committee should be displayed at a prominent location. Reports as per law should be sent to the authorities concerned… In case of any violation of the guidelines, penal action shall be taken as per the applicable laws of the local body concerned… Engaging in any form of sexual activity on the premises of the spa centre is totally prohibited,” it further said.

