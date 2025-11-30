Delhi: Man shot dead in Shahdara an hour before his birthday

A 27-year-old man was shot dead minutes before his birthday in Shahdara late Friday night allegedly by a friend and his accomplice, with whom he had reportedly quarrelled a few weeks ago, police said. They added that the two have been arrested and the pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime seized. The suspects have been arrested and the pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime seized.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Gagan Aahi, a resident of Naveen Shahdara. The two suspects were identified as Kunal, 28, and Akshit, 27.

A police officer said Akshit and Aahi met about a year-and-a-half ago and became friends. About a month ago, the two were drinking at Aahi’s house and the latter bossed over Akshit, which he objected to. An altercation broke out between the two and, since then, Aahi allegedly continued to humiliate Akshit.

On Friday night, Akshit and Kunal — both of whom had harboured grudges against Aahi — decided to kill him, police said.

A senior officer said the suspects arrived on a motorcycle. “Akshit and Kunal pretended to meet for a patch-up. During the meeting, Kunal hugged him and Akshit shot him in the right temple.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said: “The incident took place outside a sweet shop in the area, where Aahi the two suspects had gathered for what was supposed to be a conciliatory meeting.”

According to the police, they were informed about the incident at 11.09pm from outside Chhotu Halwai in V Block, and a police team rushed to the spot. They saw a man with a gunshot wound on his right temple. He was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the firing caused panic in the area, where several shops were still open. CCTV footage from the area shows the two men arriving on a motorcycle and fleeing moments later.

According to police, Aahi’s family said he had stepped out late in the evening after receiving a phone call from the accused. Family members said he was preparing for his birthday at midnight and had not expected any confrontation.

A case on charges murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at Shahdara police station; further investigation is ongoing, the DCP said.