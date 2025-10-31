Delhi plans to turn retired buses into shops, kiosks

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has launched an initiative to convert static buses into commercial kiosks and shops. Officials said several buses are expected to go out of use by next year (Representative photo)

As a pilot, the department has invited bids to lease one such refurbished bus, stationed at the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), for three months to test public and market response before expanding the project across the city. The license can be extended for an additional three months with DTIDC’s approval.

Currently, there are 1,000 old CNG buses and more are expected to be going out of use by next year, officials said. According to the tender document, DTIDC is offering a developed furnished shop inside a stationary old bus located at the front side of ISBT Kashmere Gate.

“Apart from operating facilities for commuters, the ISBT has developed a furnished shop in a static old bus for commercial activities as well. Currently, the shop is vacant. The built-up/proposed area has spacious frontage and captive commuter base. This area shall present a unique opportunity for retail players,” the tender read.

The bus, spanning approximately 148 sq ft, will be leased out through bidding on a license basis for commercial activities, excluding those in the banned category.

“The idea stems from the department’s value-capture strategy to generate additional non-fare revenue while enhancing commuter amenities. The Kashmere Gate ISBT has a captive commuter base of lakhs every day, making it an ideal testing ground for such experiments. If the pilot succeeds, several decommissioned buses could be refurbished as kiosks for retail or food vending across ISBTs and depots,” said an official.

If successful, DTIDC plans to roll out similar commercial conversions at other bus terminals such as Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan. Officials said that the retired buses are currently parked at one of the impounding pits of the transport department.

Earlier this year, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) also proposed to use these buses as kitchen on wheels at parks and green spaces, including a pilot at the Yamuna Vatika floodplains park. It had asked consultants to suggest how modifications can be made in CNG-run AC low floor buses to turn those into working kitchen facilities.