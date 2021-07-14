Delhi Police arrest man from Pokhran for role in ‘espionage racket’

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was held on Tuesday from Rajasthan’s Pokhran by the Delhi Police’s crime branch for allegedly being part of an espionage racket involving the intelligence agency of a neighbouring country. The man, from Bikaner in Rajasthan, was allegedly procuring classified and sensitive documents related to India’s defence establishment from a defence official and passing them on to a contact in the neighbouring country’s intelligence agency, police officers aware of the development said.

Senior crime branch officers said that since their operation and investigation were at a very initial stage, details regarding the apprehended person and his activities could not be shared.

“We will be in a better position to share information about the operation on Thursday,” said one of the officers.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, the apprehended man was living near the military’s base camp in Pokhran and supplied vegetables there.

Central intelligence units received inputs that the man was spying for a neighbouring country’s intelligence agency and selling classified documents. The information was shared with the Delhi Police’s crime branch who caught the suspect from Pokhran on Tuesday. He was brought to Delhi for further investigation, the officer added.