Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi Police arrest man from Pokhran for role in ‘espionage racket’
others

Delhi Police arrest man from Pokhran for role in ‘espionage racket’

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was held on Tuesday from Rajasthan’s Pokhran by the Delhi Police’s crime branch for allegedly being part of an espionage racket involving the intelligence agency of a neighbouring country
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was held on Tuesday from Rajasthan’s Pokhran by the Delhi Police’s crime branch for allegedly being part of an espionage racket involving the intelligence agency of a neighbouring country. The man, from Bikaner in Rajasthan, was allegedly procuring classified and sensitive documents related to India’s defence establishment from a defence official and passing them on to a contact in the neighbouring country’s intelligence agency, police officers aware of the development said.

Senior crime branch officers said that since their operation and investigation were at a very initial stage, details regarding the apprehended person and his activities could not be shared.

“We will be in a better position to share information about the operation on Thursday,” said one of the officers.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, the apprehended man was living near the military’s base camp in Pokhran and supplied vegetables there.

Central intelligence units received inputs that the man was spying for a neighbouring country’s intelligence agency and selling classified documents. The information was shared with the Delhi Police’s crime branch who caught the suspect from Pokhran on Tuesday. He was brought to Delhi for further investigation, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP