Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday said they have arrested three men for their alleged role in the murder of Gurlal Singh Bhalwan, the president of the Faridkot district youth Congress, who was shot dead in the Punjab city on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Manishi Chandra said the murder was a fallout of a gang rivalry and was allegedly orchestrated by a wanted criminal, Goldy Brar, based in Canada who got it executed with the help of his associate Lawrence Vishnoi, a gangster currently imprisoned in Rajasthan’s Ajmer jail.

Police said Bhalwan was shot dead when he was getting into his car while leaving a shop in Faridkot. As he fell, two men pumped more than 10 bullets into him, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The police have identified the three arrested men as Gurvinder Pal, 32, Sukhwinder Dhillon, 23, and Saurabh Varma, 21, all residents of Faridkot in Punjab.

“During the early hours of Sunday, information was received that three persons suspected to be involved in Bhalwan’s murder are expected to come near Sarai Kale Khan. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and the three men were caught. Two firearms and eight live cartridges were recovered from them,” Chandra said.

Chandra said that interrogations revealed that the murder was plotted in Canada by Brar.

“It was found that Brar is running an extortion cartel in Punjab, from Canada. It was further established that Brar’s cousin Gurlal, former state president of the Student Organization of Punjab University (SOPU), an outfit patronised by Vishnoi, was murdered in a gang war between Bishnoi and Bhambhia gang in Chandigarh in October last year,” the officer said.