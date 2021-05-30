Narcotics cell nabs man for selling heroin, recovers 1kg of contraband

Four days after three people, including a couple, were arrested from outer Delhi with over half a kilogram of heroin and nearly ₹1.92 lakh in cash that they earned as proceeds from the sale of the contraband, the narcotics cell of the Delhi Police arrested another alleged drug peddler with 1kg of the banned substance, officials said on Sunday.

This is the third seizure of heroin in the last 10 days by the narcotics cell, which comes under the crime branch. Another 125kg of the contraband was recovered from an Afghan refugee couple after their arrest from west Delhi’s Khayala in the first week of May. In the latest operation, the narcotics cell said it received information that on May 27, Sumit alias Sunny (33), would be supplying heroin to someone in Aman Vihar.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Sunny was caught with 1kg of heroin estimated to be worth around ₹1.5 crore in the international market.

A case was registered and Sunny was arrested, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Chinmoy Biswal.

During interrogation, Sunny revealed that while his father worked in a factory, his mother and sister were involved in bootlegging.

Two cases under the Excise Act were registered against his mother while the sister has one similar case against her. Initially, Sunny was also involved in the same business and was last arrested in 2007.