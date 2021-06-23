Delhi Police rescue minor girl from Etawah

A 12-year-old girl, who fled home after her parents scolded her for being active on social media, was rescued from Etawah in western Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the minor girl was hooked to Tiktok, a social media platform used for making short videos that was among the first batch of applications to be banned in India after the clashes with China at the Galwan Valley. Following its ban, the girl was active on social media, because of which her parents scolded her.

Police said on June 18, they received a complaint from a woman in Sangam Vihar about her daughter who had gone missing. The woman said police had then registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said the girl’s mother had received a call from her daughter’s cellphone, before it went off, from a woman who said that the girl was in Etawah. Police said based on the information, a team was sent to Etawah. They found the woman’s house where the minor girl was living.

“The woman said she found the girl on the Etawah railway station and brought her home. She then informed the girl’s mother but the phone got switched off,” said Thakur.

“The girl said she left home because she wanted to be a TikTok star but was upset as her mother used to scold her about studies. The girl took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah. As she was scared, she went to stay with the woman. Our team successfully traced the girl in time before she could go anywhere else,” said Thakur