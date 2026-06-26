Delhi records scattered rainfall despite orange alert

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed only scattered rainfall on Thursday despite the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow in the morning and later upgrading it to an orange alert.

People cover themselves on a hot summer day at the National Zoological Park, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

The feels-like temperature stood at 44.1 at 5:30 pm, against an actual temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 38.8°C,even after rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday.

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According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C to 41°C till the end of the week.

Until 5:30 pm on Thursday, only two IMD stations recorded rainfall. Ayanagar recorded 9.2mm of rain, while Pitampura recorded 1mm . Safdarjung, considered the representative of Delhi’s weather, did not record any rain during the time.

At 6:30 pm, the IMD retained the yellow alert and forecast very light to light rain along with thunderstorms for Thursday night or Friday morning.

According to IMD, light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely over the next six days, except for Sunday. A marginal drop in temperature is likely from Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to fall to 35°C to 37°C on July 1.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts said the city is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid days in the coming week. “High humidity is being driven by easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the approaching monsoon and incoming western disturbance which may bring storms in the coming few days,” said Ashwary Tiwari, founder of Indiametsky Weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts said the city is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid days in the coming week. “High humidity is being driven by easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the approaching monsoon and incoming western disturbance which may bring storms in the coming few days,” said Ashwary Tiwari, founder of Indiametsky Weather. {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday evening, thunderstorm brought temporary relief in several parts. In Safdarjung, temperature dropped from 38°C at 6:30 pm to 27°C at 8:30 pm. Palam, Narayana, Janakpuri, and Pusa all also recorded temperature dips by 9°C to 10°C. Palam recorded winds of 65.5kmph, followed by Pusa and Pitampura at 59kmph and 46kmph respectively. Safdarjung had seen a maximum wind speed of only 22kmph.