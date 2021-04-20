Delhi RWAs vows to strictly follow week-long curfew

New Delhi Resident groups and market associations across the national capital on Monday said they will strictly follow the six-day curfew imposed by the Delhi government on Monday, even as stakeholders across markets in the city expressed concerns over the impact of the curbs on their businesses.

The Delhi government imposed another lockdown in the city, from 10pm on Monday till 5am on April 26, in an attempt to stem the severe spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, a wave that has severely burdened medical infrastructure and health care workers in the Capital.

Delhi’s resident welfare associations (RWAs) said they will take several steps to ensure the curbs are implemented successfully, including putting in place measures such as shutting most gates of a colony; blocking entrances to restrict movement; restricting the entry of domestic help, drivers, and other workforce; allowing in only a select few vegetable and fruit vendors; and prohibiting all construction.

Sanjay Rana, president of the Greater Kailash 2 RWA, said they have asked police to install barricades at all of the locality’s entry and exit points for the duration of the lockdown.

“Only one entry and exit point, which opens from M Block on to the main road, will stay open for residents’ movement. We will not allow domestic help, drivers, and other staff to enter for a week. Only medical help for patients or elderly residents will be let in. We will also set fixed timings for vegetable and fruit vendors.”

Similarly, RWAs of other areas, including Lajpat Nagar 3, Vasant Kunj, and Sundar Nagar said they will not allow domestic help and drivers to enter the colonies.

Amit Agarwal, president of the Vasant Kunj Sector A RWA, said, “All gates will be closed, and only e-pass holders and government officials with valid ID cards will be allowed to enter and exit the area. We have told residents to avoid calling their domestic help during the lockdown.”

Amarjeet Singh, president of the Lajpat Nagar 3 RWA, said only two of the 15 gates will remain open in the neighbourhood. “Only vegetable and fruit vendors will enter the area. Domestic help, drivers, and other staff will not be allowed in for a week,” he said.

In Sundar Nagar, RWAs have decided to make arrangements for security guards to live in the area for a week.

Meanwhile, BS Vohra, president of RWA Bhagidari — an umbrella body of east Delhi RWAs — said, “All RWAs should request residents not to deduct the salaries of their domestic help, drivers, and other staff for this week.”

While market bodies said they will also follow all restrictions as laid down by the state government, many stakeholders said they hoped the curbs would not be extended.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar market association, said, “All shops, except pharmacies and grocery stores, will be shut for a week. We will strictly follow the government guidelines. But this will be another blow for traders, who have still not recovered from last year’s losses. We hope it [the lockdown] isn’t extended.”

The Chandni Chowk market association on Sunday announced they would voluntarily shut all shops in the area till April 25.

Some market associations also demanded that the government extend support to help them tide over their losses for the period of the coming lockdown.

Atul Bhargawa, president of the Connaught Place market association, said pharmacies will remain open and restaurants will also serve only takeaways and deliveries. “The government should understand the repercussions of such lockdowns and curfews on traders like us. We are bleeding. With any such decision, the government should also announce some relaxations for traders at least in rent and electricity charges,” he said.