Delhi curfew: Fresh curbs on autos, e-rickshaws, taxis

New Delhi: All regional transport offices (RTOs) will be shut during the six-day lockdown in Delhi -- from Monday 10pm to 5am next Monday (April 26) -- and public transport will be available only for those engaged in essential services, senior transport officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporations (DMRC) said that Metro trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours, and one hour during off-peak hours; officials cited above said that auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, gramin sewas and phat phat sewas will be allowed only with two passengers in each vehicle. Five passengers will be allowed in maxi cabs, and RTVs will be allowed to carry up to 11 passengers, they added.

The Delhi Metro and the state-run DTC and cluster buses are already running at 50% capacity.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said Metro services during the morning (8am to 10 am) and evening (5pm to 7pm) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway of 30 minutes. “For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only. Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on production of the valid IDs,” he said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in Monday’s order imposing the curfew, imposed fresh restrictions on the movement of people and public transport -- largely in line with the weekend curfew that was in place from late on April 16 to early April 18.

Officials said that the lockdown announcement left some people confused about scheduled appointments for transport-related services such as driving licence tests. But Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra clarified that all RTOs in the Capital will remain shut during curfew period. “Apart from all RTOs being shut, all appointments that were given for this week will be cancelled. People will have to apply for fresh applications once the lockdown is lifted. However, an extension will be given to all the learners’ licenses that have expired during this six-day period,” said a second transport department official who asked not to be named.

A third official said that those travelling by road from other states will not be allowed entry into the Capital unless they fall in the essential services category, or have a medical emergency, with valid papers such as e-passes. However, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) will operate as usual, and only passengers with valid tickets will be allowed to travel to and from the terminals.

“Interstate movement of people by road as such is not allowed, unless it is related to an essential service or is a medical emergency. Anyone who has a valid ticket on any public transport heading outside Delhi will be allowed to do travel on presenting a valid ticket,” the third official added.