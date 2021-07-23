Delhi sports varsity to start admissions to school section from April next year, says V-C Karnam Malleswari

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports University is expected to start admitting students from Class 6 onwards beginning April next year, vice-chancellor Karnam Malleswari told HT.

The former Indian weightlifter, who is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, said that the university will admit students on the basis of their interests and various physical assessments.

“We plan to start admitting students for our school section from April next year. Right now, we are in the process of formalising the curriculum and setting up the entire university. We will be offering interested candidates an opportunity to join the school wing of our university and then graduate from the same institute,” said Malleswari.

University officials also said that they are currently approaching various stakeholders, including former sportspersons and others working in the field of sports, to develop a “robust” curriculum. “We have to ensure that the curriculum focuses on both the educational and the training aspects of the students. This is why we are holding consultations with all stakeholders to decide on what is the best way to go forward,” she said, adding that 70% of the curriculum will focus on sports and the remaining on academics.

For now, the university has appointed administrative officials and is operating from the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Earlier this month, HT had reported that due to a delay in construction of the varsity campus in Mundka, the Sports University would begin its operations from a government school building and sports complex in Civil Lines.

Speaking about her own experiences, Malleswari said, “When we had started training, there was very little infrastructural support or knowledge. We often trained barefoot and in the fields. The idea of the university is to identify those with a passion for sports and provide them the guidance and infrastructure needed to win medals for the country.”

Apart from inviting applications from interested candidates, the university will also send its teams to various parts of the country to scout for talent. “Work is going on to establish protocols and assessment criteria for these teams that will cover even villages to look for promising candidates,” she said.

In 2019, the Delhi cabinet passed an order to set up the university in Mundka. Officials said the university will offer field-specific degrees that will be at par with those offered in other courses at the graduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels.