Delhi: Sr IFS officer dies by suicide in Chanakyapuri

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in his early 40s allegedly died by suicide at his official residence in Chanakyapuri on Friday morning, police said. Investigators, quoting the deceased’s family, said the 2011-batch officer was diagnosed with depression, and was undergoing treatment for the same. Investigators said the police control room received a call at around 6am regarding a man found unresponsive at a government residential society. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) in a statement said it is providing all possible assistance to the family.

Giving details of the case, investigators said the police control room received a call at around 6am regarding a man found unresponsive at a government residential society. The call was made by a resident, who was taking a walk in the society when he discovered the man.

A police team was dispatched to the spot, and rushed the man to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The man was later identified as an IFS officer from the 2011 batch,” a senior investigator probing the case said.

Separately, police said, a crime branch team was called to the spot where the officer was found, and after inspection, the possibility of foul play was ruled out.

The Delhi Police investigator quoted above said the deceased’s mother told police that the officer was diagnosed with depression about six months ago and was taking treatment for it from government and private hospitals in Delhi.

“She said he was taking medicines to treat his depression. On Thursday night, she said, he was restless. She was sleeping when the incident occurred,” the investigator said.

Police said they initiated inquest proceedings in the matter and the body was handed over to the family on Friday evening after post mortem.

MEA in its statement said it is providing all assistance to the officer’s family.

“An officer of the ministry of external affairs passed away in the morning of March 07, 2025 in New Delhi. The ministry is providing all possible assistance to the family and is in touch with Delhi Police. The ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty,” the ministry said, adding that further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family’s privacy.