Delhi water crisis: AAP volunteers protest outside city BJP chief’s house

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: A group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers protested outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, alleging that the shortage of water in the Capital has been caused by the BJP-led government in Haryana not releasing adequate water into the Yamuna.

“The BJP-ruled Haryana government is not giving about 100 MGD of water to Delhiites, which they are entitled to. Due to this, there has been a shortage of water in Delhi for a few days, but the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party are busy doing politics. Yesterday, we gave BJP 24 hours’ time to solve this water problem but the BJP has not taken any step so far,” said the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak.

Dismissing the allegations as “baseless”, Gupta said, “We will keep exposing corruption and failures of the AAP government. We will not be deterred by such violence.”

The Delhi unit of BJP alleged that the protesters damaged a water pipeline in the area.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “We strongly condemn the incident and the AAP for sending a large contingent of party workers to attack the residence of the Delhi BJP president. It is sad that the AAP workers damaged the water pipeline serving the entire block in which Mr Adesh Gupta lives, affecting hundreds of other resident families.”

The AAP denied the allegations of damage to the pipeline.

