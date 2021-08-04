Home / Cities / Pune News / Delhi woman, 30, dies after falling into gorge at Jivdhan fort
Police said Ruchika Seth from Delhi slipped and fell into a gorge while coming down from Jivadhan Fort(Photo courtesy: Ccmarathe/WikiCommons)
Police said Ruchika Seth from Delhi slipped and fell into a gorge while coming down from Jivadhan Fort(Photo courtesy: Ccmarathe/WikiCommons)
pune news

Delhi woman, 30, dies after falling into gorge at Jivdhan fort

A 30-year-old Delhi woman slipped and fell into a gorge while returning from a trek to Jivdhan fort in Junnar tehsil, Pune district
READ FULL STORY
By HTC, Hindustan Times, Pune
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST

PUNE: A 30-year-old woman died after she fell from Jivdhan fort in Junnar tehsil, Pune district on Wednesday, police officials said.

According to the police, Ruchika Seth hailed from Delhi and had recently completed her doctoral research from the Inter-University Centre of Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

“Recently, she came to Mumbai from Delhi along with her brother. While brother stayed in Mumbai with his friends, she, her friend along with a couple, came to Nane ghat area on two motorcycles where they stayed at a hotel. On Wednesday early morning, all four trekked to the Jivdhan Fort and while coming down, Seth slipped on a slippery patch and fell into a gorge,” said Vikas Jadhav, police inspector, Junnar Police Station.

He added that her friends then raised an alarm and with the help of locals, she was lifted out. But she had succumbed to her injuries.

“The family has been informed and they are on their way to Pune. Once they come, the process of performing the autopsy will start,” Jadhav said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.