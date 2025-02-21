Delhi’s slum dwellers now want BJP govt to fulfil promises

New Delhi Slum dwellers started arriving at the venue in buses and private vehicles at 9am and continued till noon, with a majority of them women. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Dwellers of Capital’s slums and JJ clusters were a joyous bunch on Thursday morning, as they marched proudly to Ramlila Ground in central Delhi, clutching their invitation cards to the chief minister’s investiture ceremony in one hand and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags in the other.

Most visitors said they came to the event to hear from the newly elected Delhi government the dates when the promised welfare schemes, especially “jahan jhuggi, wahan makan (housing at their location)”, ₹2,500 monthly aid to poor women, subsidised cooking gas cylinders and ₹10-lakh free medical treatment, will be implemented.

“We were told that during the swearing-in ceremony, the CM will announce the date of crediting ₹2,500 to our bank accounts. It was the main reason that drew hundreds of women from our neighbourhood here. Although new CM Rekha Gupta made no such announcement, we are hopeful that as a woman, she will understand how important this fund is for poor homemakers to run our kitchens and families,” said 30-year-old Deepa Chauhan, a resident of Dwarka Sector-3 JJ Colony.

Slum dwellers started arriving at the venue in buses and private vehicles at 9am and continued till noon, with a majority of them women. They were welcomed with the party’s saffron caps, scarves and flags, and served water and tea upon being seated.

“It is a proud moment for every woman in Delhi. Women have turned up in large numbers to support Rekha ji and provide her with the strength she needs to smoothly run the city’s governance for the welfare of the marginalised sections. Apart from basic amenities, we want her to work for the upliftment of women living in slums by providing them with jobs and business opportunities,” said 18-year-old Mohini from Vasant Vihar Coolie Camp, who voted for the first time.

Forty-seven-year-old Ritu Kushwaha, a resident of Sanjay Camp in central Delhi, said: “Local BJP leaders invited us to attend the ceremony. It is a proud moment. We are hopeful that the conditions in the basti in terms of clean toilets and sanitation will improve in the coming days. We also hope to get pucca houses.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Aman Sahu, who came from Mangolpuri, was wrapped in saffron scarves and carried a large BJP flag. “We convinced people that the free power and water is not going to be touched, and BJP will provide many more benefits. Our area had been voting for the AAP, but things turned around,” Sahu said.