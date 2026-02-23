Deoria teacher’s suicide sparks probe into alleged bribe, harassment

Following a written complaint from the widow of the government school teacher who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday evening, an FIR was registered at Gulhariya police station in Gorakhpur on Sunday. The case relates to alleged harassment and a demand for a hefty bribe to clear the teacher’s arrears. For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SP City Abhinav Tyagi said the FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife. The deceased was posted at a Government Junior High School in Madarsan, Gauri Bazar town of Deoria district and lived with his family in Shivpur Shahbazganj Colony under the Gulhariya police station limits in Gorakhpur.

The FIR was lodged against Deoria BSA Shalini Srivastav, office assistant Sanjeev Singh, and one other person. According to the FIR, the deceased teacher was allegedly insulated by BSA on February 20, and Sanjeev Singh had demanded ₹16 lakh as bribe for clearing the arrear from 2021 in light of high court order delivered in his favour on February 13, 2025.

Police said they recorded statements from family members.

Officials confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway and that they are also recording statements from departmental staff. The incident has shocked the teaching community and drawn attention to alleged corruption in the basic education department.

Meanwhile, Deoria District Magistrate Divya Mittal suspended Sanjeev Singh, an office clerk in the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office in Deoria, following serious allegations of corruption and harassment that allegedly drove the teacher to take his life at his residence in Gulhariya, Gorakhpur, on Saturday night.

The district administration has ordered a detailed inquiry under the chairmanship of chief development officer (CDO) Rajesh Kumar Singh and constituted a three-member probe committee, officials said.

The deceased reportedly left behind a four-page suicide note and an audio recording, triggering public outrage. Residents gathered at Gulhariya police station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused clerk.

Officials said the suicide note mentions prolonged harassment and mental pressure allegedly faced by the teacher, which pushed him to take the extreme step. The Deoria district administration has assured full support to the bereaved family and stated that no one found responsible will be spared. Police are also conducting a parallel investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

