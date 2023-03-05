Deputy CM orders probe into ‘medical negligence’ in Etah

AGRA Deputy chief minister and state’s health minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the alleged medical negligence at Etah Medical College. The order was issued comes after allegations of same syringe being used on several children surfaced from the public hospital. The deputy CM has warned action against responsible staffers, if found guilty. (HT Photo)

The mother of a child, who was being treated for illness in the hospital, has alleged that an HIV-positive girl was also admitted in the same ward where the incident of medical negligence took place, making all other children prone to the illness. Incidentally, the report of the alleged negligence surfaced on Saturday when ‘Sampurn Samadhan Diwas’ was being observed.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the deputy CM has warned action against responsible staffers, if found guilty. “I have submitted preliminary report to health authorities in Lucknow after prima facie evidence showed that the allegations were baseless. There has been no case of single syringe being administered to multiple children. However, as the matter is sensitive, a detailed probe will take place,” said Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi, Etah’s chief medical officer. He added the health condition of children is being monitored.