Mohali DC directs officials to speed up lifting of wheat

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain visited the Banur grain market on Saturday to review the progress of wheat procurement.

During her visit, she obtained information about the procurement process by interacting with officials, farmers and labour.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction over the ongoing procurement process in the mandis, but also directed officials to pay special attention to wheat lifting.

Earlier, during a meeting, Jain issued instructions to officials to speed up lifting of wheat from mandis. She asked them to monitor the wheat lifting process on a daily basis so that sufficient space can be created in mandis for arrival of more wheat.

As of Friday, 31,233 metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the district’s mandis and 30,543 metric tonnes (97.8%) has been purchased.

Out of this, government procurement agencies have lifted 28,523 metric tonnes, while private agencies have purchased 2,019 metric tonnes.

It may be noted that wheat has been sown on 46,000 hectares in the district this year and 1,96,000 metric tonnes of produce is expected.

The Punjab government has set up 2,466 mandis in the state —1,860 permanent and 606 temporary — to handle the wheat arrivals.