Dev Deepawali: Kashi glows in ethereal radiance of 17 lakh diyas

Amidst the twinkling of lakhs of diyas, the iconic ghats and buildings of Varanasi were set aglow as around 17 lakh diyas were lit on the occasion of the Dev Deepawali celebrations on Friday. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present to witness the spectacle along with Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Diyas aglow on a ghat in Varanasi on Dev Deepawali on Friday (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Dhankhar launched the Dev Deepawali celebrations at the newly developed Namo Ghat as it reverberated with festive tunes accompanied by grand cultural programmes, laser shows, and firecracker displays. That was pretty much the scene across all the ghats.

Dhankar, his wife Sudesh Dhankar, governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi watched the Dev Deepawali spectacle and the Ganga Arti while on board a cruise boat.

As the sun set, 11 lakh diyas were lit on the ghats along the Ganga followed by a firecracker show for about five minutes.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ganga Arti was performed by 21 pundits accompanied by 42 girls as Riddhis and Siddhis. The cultural evening was held at Namo Ghat from 5pm.

A laser light and sound show held at Chet Singh Ghat was also held which left the audience mesmerised. The environmentally friendly cracker show in front of Kashi Vishwanath temple added to the festive atmosphere. Decorated boats and illuminated buildings along the ghats served as a visual treat for attendees. A conch-blowing ceremony by young Sanskrit students (Batuks), and cultural performances added to the festivities, taking the celebration to a new level.

Additionally, about 5 lakh lamps adorned 80 ponds and ghats of the Gomti and Varuna rivers, with public participation.

Another 1.25 lakh diyas were lit in the Kashi Vishwanath temple and by people in their houses.

Earlier, special cleanliness drives had been launched across the city’s ghats, ensuring cleanliness.

Security measures

Tight security arrangements were put in place. Near Namo Ghat, additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa along with police personnel were seen instructing cops for smooth management of traffic.

NDRF teams were deployed at various ghats. These teams also patrolled the Ganga to ensure that the boatmen followed routes.

Commissioner of police, Mohit Agarwal, assured tight security across Varanasi. A no-fly zone had been in force from November 12 and will continue till November 16, prohibiting drones, kites, balloons, paragliders, and other aerial objects without prior authorisation.

Namo Ghat

Namo Ghat is the new modern ghat that has been added to Varanasi’s ghats. Equipped with world-class amenities, it draws people to experience the divine Subah-e-Banaras while sitting on its sprawling platform.

Known as Varanasi’s first model ghat, this ghat stretches to Adikeshav Ghat, covering about 1.5 km. This ghat is equipped with a helipad also also includes a floating CNG station, an open-air theatre, pools, a floating jetty with bathing areas, and changing rooms.