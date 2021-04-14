In 2020, DFS recorded least emergency calls, most deaths

While 2020 marked the least number of emergency calls received by the Delhi Fire Services in the last five years, data released by the fire department on Tuesday showed that it handled the most human casualties caused by fire, building collapse, hanging and drowning during the same period.

According to the DFS data, the fire control room received 25,709 emergency calls related to fire, building collapse, bird rescue, suicides, and drowning, in 2020, or an average of around 71 such calls each day. Between 2016 and 2020, most calls were received in 2018 (31,264 calls), followed by 2019 (31,157 calls).

DFS data showed that the city witnessed most number of deaths -- 346 -- in these incidents in 2020, 38 more than in 2019. The second highest was in 2017, when 318 people lost their lives in different incidents.

“Nearly 70 people out of 346 died in fire incidents. The remaining people died by suicide, drowning, or building collapse. The calls were responded to by firefighters and rescue teams posted at 64 fire stations across the city. There were two serious fire and 19 medium fire incidents reported in Delhi last year,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

DFS and other fire departments across the country will observe the annual “Fire Service Week” from Wednesday by paying homage to 66 fire fighters and officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade who lost their lives during a fire fighting operation in a ship “Fort Stikine” in 1944, Delhi fire department officials said.

Garg said that the fire service week -- the theme for which is “Maintenance of Fire Safety Equipment is key to Mitigate Fire Hazards” -- will also see a wreath laying ceremony at Rohini’s Fire Safety Management Academy, followed by a series of events throughout the week.

“The major emphasis during the fire service week shall be to propagate the theme and to generate fire safety awareness in the society through a series of lectures, demonstrations and group discussions. Offices, markets, schools and JJ clusters at prominent places have been specifically selected for lectures and demonstrations,” he added.

In a statement released on Tuesday, DFS said that a proposal for filling of 706 posts of fire operators have been sent to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and the recruitment process has been started. A total of 32 radio telephone operators have also been recruited and are likely to join the department soon.

To improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the fire service response, the department has procured more vehicles and equipments, which are undergoing registration with transport authorities, the statement said.