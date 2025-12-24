Dhanbad:Coal minister inaugurates rehabilitation projects at Belgharia

Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA) administrative building at Belgharia township and launched a series of infrastructure and civic development works aimed at strengthening rehabilitation efforts for families relocated from the fire-affected Jharia region. Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy at Belgharia (HT PHOTO)

The minister also inaugurated solar streetlights, laid foundation stones for development works of Phases 6, 7 and 8, and launched road widening projects (Phase II and III) in the R&R colony. Eleven e-rickshaws were distributed under the CSR initiative of Bharat Coking Coal Limited to support livelihood generation, while development works under Phase IV were also inaugurated.

Addressing residents, Reddy said the people of Jharia had faced decades of hardship due to underground fires and land subsidence. “The government is committed to ensuring a dignified and secure life for the affected families,” he said, adding that a Jan Aushadhi Centre and a skill development centre would soon be made operational in the township. He also appealed to families still living in unsafe zones to shift to the rehabilitated areas.

During the visit, the minister interacted with residents and noted demands related to civic amenities such as a community hall, playground, post office and survey-related issues. Deputy commissioner Dhanbad and CEO JRDA Aditya Ranjan briefed the gathering on existing and upcoming facilities, while officials reiterated that houses were being allotted on long-term lease to ensure ownership security for future generations.

The programme was attended by Coal India chairman B Sairam, BCCL CMD Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Dhanbad MP Dullu Mahato, and other elected representatives and officials, highlighting coordinated efforts by the Centre, state and coal sector undertakings to implement the Jharia rehabilitation master plan.