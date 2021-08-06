Did not leak Disha Ravi’s info to media, Delhi Police tell Delhi HC

New Delhi: The city police on Thursday told the Delhi high court that it has not leaked any information to the media in connection to its probe in the case against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a plea by Ravi to restrain the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her, was informed by advocate Rajat Nair, for the police, that the leak did not happen from its end.

In an affidavit filed by Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell unit) of Special Cell, police have said no information or document forming part of the case file, including the subject chats, were shared by the police with any media house or individuals, except the information communicated officially through press briefing or broadcast, which is a matter of record.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on February 13 for allegedly being involved in sharing on social media a “toolkit” related to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws, and was granted bail by a trial court on February 23.

In her plea, Ravi said she is “severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the respondent 1 (police) and several media houses”.

The Centre also informed the court that Ravi had highlighted her grievances against the “parallel media”, namely digital and print media, social media (micro blogging sites etc) and YouTube channels, in addition to ‘over the top’ platforms. However, Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul told the court that in the absence of any complaint, it cannot take action against channels under the Cable TV Regulation Act as Ravi had not approached them.

He also submitted that the issue of correct interpretation as to which broadcast is violative of the programme code enumerated under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, along with the Code of Ethics and News Broadcasting Standards Regulations, is pending consideration before the Supreme Court, adding that it should wait or dispose the plea.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Akhil Sibal said that some protection or guidelines need to be ensured to protect the privacy of individuals, considering media will not reveal its sources and the police are denying the leaks.

The court noted that the petition raises an important question of public importance, and listed the petition for arguments on September 27

In her petition before the high court, she also sought to restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any of her private chats, including those on WhatsApp.

The high court, in an earlier order, had asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and had directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.