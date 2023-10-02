Director ISARC, one other honoured with CWSS gold medal

The Crop and Weed Science Society (CWSS) has conferred gold medals on Dr Sudhanshu Singh, director- International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)-South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) Varanasi and Dr Virender Kumar, deputy head-sustainable impact department, IRRI. Director ISARC, one other honoured with CWSS gold medals (sourced)

The awards were given during the 6th international conference on “agricultural innovations for sustainable development goals with special focus on natural farming” for their outstanding contributions in the field of crop and weed science.

The conference was organised by the CWSS in Kalyani, West Bengal between September 30 and October 2 and more than 500 delegates took part.

Dr Sudhanshu Singh and Dr Virender Kumar were invited as Guests of Honour at the conference.

Dr Singh delivered his talk on “transforming sustainable rice-based agri-food systems: recent innovations and interventions”, wherein he urged for a paradigm shift with concerted research and extension efforts, collaborations, networks, and partnerships for transforming agriculture and food systems in a world challenged by climate change.

Dr. Kumar delivered his talk on “sustainable rice production for improving food and nutrition security, environmental sustainability, and smallholders’ income”. He highlighted new innovations, best possible interventions, and effective strategies for bringing resilience and sustainability in the agri-food systems with a view to secure healthy, safe, and nutritious food for all.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON