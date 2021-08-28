Discipline a must to build a developed nation: Prez

LUCKNOW President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday highlighted the importance of discipline, stressing that it was a must to take the nation towards development and a better future.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School in Lucknow, the President said teachers and students of this school had established a tradition of excellence and also set good standards for other Sainik Schools.

Established in 1960, the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School was the first such school to be established in the country, by the then UP chief minister Dr Sampurnanand. The President unveiled the statue of Dr Sampurnanand, inaugurated an auditorium named after him and laid foundation stones of projects doubling the capacity of the school, as well as a hostel for girls.

“I feel very proud to have unveiled the statue of Sampurnanandji. He was the first chief minister of the country to have the vision of making a disciplined society by establishing Sainik Schools,” said the President.

President Kovind congratulated the management of UP Sainik School for being the first one to allow admission of women cadets. “I am happy to note that this school is also the first which started providing education to girls. This would be the first Sainik School, girl students of which would appear in the NDA examination this year,” he said.

The President expressed his gratitude to the father of Capt Manoj Pandey who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Kargil war in 1999.

Remembering Captain Pandey, the President said, “We will always be indebted to him and his family for his sacrifice to protect the borders of the nation. Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey has written a wonderful and immortal saga of valour and sacrifice. He is the only soldier among the students of all Sainik Schools who has been decorated with the Param Vir Chakra.”

“I am also trying since 2019 to reach Kargil Memorial on Kargil Shaheed Diwas to pay my homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war. I am hopeful that I will soon have the honour to do so.”

The President said that personalities like Dr Sampurnanand and Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey had a common ideal: dedicating everything to the nation. The President expressed confidence that keeping such ideals in mind, students and teachers of this school would further enhance the prestige of this institution and write glorious chapters in the service of the nation.

Reiterating the importance of discipline and dedication, the President said that athletes like Dhyan Chand, Milkha Singh and Neeraj Chopra emerged when soldier-like discipline was coupled with dedication and spirit to do something for the country.

The President also highlighted the glorious past of the Sainik School and mentioned the alumni who received medals for their valour.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and several other dignitaries attended the event.

In his address, President Ram Nath Kovind also said that he was pained to learn that people had to suffer because of traffic restrictions caused by his visit.

Speaking about the traffic restrictions during the VVIP movements that caused discomfort to people, the President said that apart from being the President of India, he was a sensitive citizen too.

He said that the restrictions should be enforced in a manner so as to cause minimum disruption in normal traffic. He urged the administration to devise a way to enforce restrictions not beyond 15-20 minutes for VVIP movements and let emergency vehicles like ambulances be given passage even at the time of such restrictions.

He also appealed people to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with the administration in maintaining traffic discipline.

“I am also a sensitive citizen of the country and it pains me to know that people suffer because of traffic restrictions put in place due to my visits,” he said. The President suggested that local administration must put traffic restrictions for the minimum duration.

“Arrangements must be made to allow ambulances to pass though during these traffic restrictions. I am saying this myself that if need be, the cavalcade of people like me can be stopped to allow ambulances to pass,” said the President, inviting applause from the audience. He added that support of the public was also needed in maintaining smooth traffic movement.