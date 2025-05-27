Dist collectors instructed implement Marathi in govt offices

MUMBAI: The state government re-issued a government resolution (GR) on Monday reinforcing the use of Marathi as a mode of communication in all establishments that fall under the state and Central governments. The responsibility to implement this has been given to all district collectors. Mantralaya

“Under the three-language formula Marathi, the state language, was earlier made mandatory in all government offices (in 2017). But there have been complaints that the language has not been used in banks, those operating telephone services, insurance companies, railways, metro and mono railways, airports, gas stations and tax offices. Various people’s representatives have raised this issue from time to time. Hence the government has decided to re-issue the circular,” stated the GR.

The GR further stated: “District collectors will ensure the instruction is followed and call a meeting to create awareness about the same.” The GR elaborates that the collectors must organise meetings of all establishments with guardian ministers of respective districts.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of agitations by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanding the use of Marathi in banks and other establishments. It also comes ahead of the local body polls later in the year, in which Sena (UBT) is likely to make Marathi pride as its poll plank.