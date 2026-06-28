DJB tanker trips surge 77% in May amid summer water crisis

New Delhi: Water tanker trips in Delhi rose by 77% in May this year compared to the same month last year, underlining the severity of the summer water crisis, according to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) data. While 106,501 tanker trips were recorded in May 2025, the number jumped to 188,618 in May 2026 –- an increase of 82,117 trips (HT Archive)

While 106,501 tanker trips were recorded in May 2025, the number jumped to 188,618 in May 2026 –- an increase of 82,117 trips, DJB said on Saturday.

Parts of the national capital have been grappling with water supply shortages and contamination since the second half of May, as raw water availability dwindled owing to the Yamuna running dry. At the peak of the crisis, the city faced a shortfall of over 100 million gallons per day (MGD), leading to supply cuts in tail-end areas, low pressure and water rationing.

A DJB official said tankers are normally deployed in areas without piped water supply, but are also pressed into service during peak summer emergencies and contamination cases, based on complaints and consumer demand.

The water utility claimed the average number of tankers in service daily increased from 726 in May 2025 to 1,098 in May 2026 -- an additional 372 tankers over the previous year.

Water shortages during May and June have become an annual phenomenon. Delhi largely depends on Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to meet its raw water requirements. DJB supplies only 1,000 MGD against an estimated demand of 1,250 MGD.

The situation worsens during summer as rising temperatures drive up water demand, while a dry Yamuna affects operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants –- both reliant on the river for raw water.