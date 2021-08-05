DMRC postpones inauguration of Grey line extension

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday postponed the inauguration of the extension of the Dwarka-Najafgarh Grey Line to Dhansa Bus Stand, “for about two weeks’ time” as the officials wait for the restoration of an approach road that had caved in around two months ago. The inauguration of the missing link of the Pink Line, connecting Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri, will however be inaugurated on Friday, as per the original plan announced on Sunday.

“A portion of a vital road link connecting Khaira Mor with Gopal Nagar had to be blocked for heavy vehicles due to construction work on the reversal facility beyond the Dhansa Bus Stand station. However, following the completion of tunnelling work in the reversal area, the road is now being restored and will be ready soon which will facilitate easy access to the station from various interior areas beyond Najafgarh,” said a statement issued by DMRC.

On May 20, a portion of the road near the then under construction Dhansa Bus Stand metro station caved in after a spell of heavy rainfall, following which Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the area the next day and directed an inquiry.

On Sunday, DMRC said that the extension of the Grey Line and the missing link of Pink Line will be inaugurated on August 6. Though the Grey Line extension has now been postponed, senior Metro officials clarified that the Pink Line section will be inaugurated by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

The Delhi Metro said that the date of inauguration of the Najafgarh–Dhansa Bus Stand metro extension “will be intimated shortly following the completion of this pending work”.

In a letter to DMRC managing director Mangu Singh on Monday, Gahlot said, “Due to the construction of the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station and laying of the underground tunnel up to Khaira Mor, the stretch of Dhansa Road from Najafgarh Phirni up to Gopal Nagar has been blocked for more than one year... I fail to understand what purpose the inauguration will serve if common citizens are unable to reach the station due to blocking of the said road. It will be an administrative failure and consequently, a disservice to a large number of local residents and common citizens if the station is inaugurated before making the said road motorable.”

Gahlot also highlighted that the DMRC has been submitting different timelines for completion of work, adding that “the assured timelines were never met and the said stretch of road has not yet been opened for normal traffic”.

DMRC officials did not respond to queries seeking comment on the letter.