DMRC uses new tech to speed up Metro Phase-4 work

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new technology -- a specially designed system to launch a U-girder -- to expedite work on the Phase-4 Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg line.

The Metro on Monday used the state-of-the-art launcher attached with a transporter to launch a U-girder on its elevated section.

DMRC officials said that till now, U-girders were placed using two high-capacity cranes, which needed to be transported to each pier location with the help of a trailer approximately 42m long.

This used to be a big problem in congested areas, especially elevated corridors, which discourged the use of U-girders.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said, “In a congested urban area like Delhi, it used to be very challenging to find adequate space for positioning these heavy capacity cranes which occupy lot of space. In addition, transporting the U-girders of 28m length with such long trailers was also a herculean task as roads in the NCR are either too congested or have massive traffic volumes even during the night time.”

He added, “This new state-of-the-art launcher with transporter is fully electric, with much higher output in comparison to the conventional launchers or cranes.. Such a technology is being used for the first time in India.”

