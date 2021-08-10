Doc in dock for attacking sleeping wife at home

PUNE: An Ayurveda doctor was remanded to two days of police custody on Tuesday for attacking his wife while she was sleeping in their house in the Munjaba vasti area of Dhanori, Pune.

The arrested man and his wife and the complainant in this case have been identified as Dr Ravi Dhadwad and Dr Pallavi Dhadwad, respectively; both are in their 30s. Both have their own private practice and a three-year-old daughter, according to the police. The child was asleep when the man attacked his sleeping wife during the early hours of Monday.

Police sub-inspector Shubhangi Magdum of the Vishrantwadi police station who is investigating the case said, “He attacked her while she was sleeping after which she woke up and ran out to dial 100 for police. The police reached the place by which time he was absconding. She was taken to a nearby hospital.” After being admitted, Dr Pallavi Dhadwad was treated and kept in the hospital for a day. She has sustained minor injuries on her back and right hand, according to the police.

PSI Magdum said, “They had a fight about domestic issues after the complainant told the man that she wanted to visit her parents’ place. That led to the quarrel between them. We will investigate further during police custody.”

The man returned home in the evening on Monday, hours after the alleged attack, when he was arrested from the couple’s home by the police. A case under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man at Vishrantwadi police station.