Dog menace rings alarm bells again as strays injure minor girls

LUCKNOW Dog attacks have become a crisis of proportions in the state capital. In the latest incident, a pack of about 10-12 strays attacked two minor girls playing outside their homes in the Wazirganj police station area of Lucknow. Both the girls sustained bite injuries on several parts of the body during the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening. Both the girls sustained bite injuries on several parts of the body during the incident. (HT Photo)

The two girls -- Paridhi Sonka, 9, daughter of Deepak Sonkar; and Misthi Sonkar, 7, daughter of Ritesh Sonkar -- are residents of Stable Charbagh Khatkiana in Wazirganj. “The girls were suddenly attacked by the strays. They could be rescued from the canines only after those at the spot started throwing pebbles at the dogs. The girls were rushed to the nearby Balarampur Hospital for treatment,” said Rajveer Sonkar, who lives in the neighbourhood.

Social activist Vivek Sharma has also tweeted about the incident asking the LMC to take cognisance of the matter. When asked about the incident, Abhinav Verma, the chief veterinary officer, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), said that the LMC will look into the matter. “A team was sent to the area in question and around 10-12 stray dogs were caught,” added Verma.

The official added, “To address the issue, the programme for animal birth control would be implemented more aggressively now. We will sterilise three times as many street dogs. To control the city’s dog population, we need to implement an area-based dog sterilisation programme.”

RECENT INCIDENTS IN LUCKNOW

Jan 7: A pack of 10 stray dogs attacked 27-year-old Smriti Sakhya in the Srishti Apartment.

Jan 9: Around 8-to-10 stray dogs attacked Shivangi Singh, a 24-year-old law student in Swapna Lok Colony of Lucknow’s Kamta area.

Jan 3: A 40-year-old woman, Rohana Asif, was attacked while strolling in the evening and admitted to a hospital.

Feb 9: Around 7-8 stray dogs attacked a maintenance worker, Nirmal Kumar, in Srishti Apartment.

Feb 28: A 13-year-old boy, Raj Aryan, was attacked while playing on the lawn in Srishti Apartment.

April 28: A pack of stray canines allegedly attacked a 78-year-old retired principal Vinod Kumar Dixit in the Jankipuram area.

