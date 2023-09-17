Dogged History: Canine chaos strikes Sitapur again: 15 victims in 24 hours; no DM response

LUCKNOW Stray dogs have once again unleashed terror in the Khairabad area of Sitapur district. If reports from the area are to be believed, approximately 15 people have fallen victim to dog bites in the last 24 hours. The injured have been discharged after receiving treatment. (HT Photo)

There are distressing accounts of stray dogs mauling and injuring 15 individuals, including seven children, within the past day. Among the victims are Rehan, aged 9, a resident of Kulhan Sarai; Mahendra, aged 7, and Shivani, aged 10, residents of Kajiara; Altama, aged 10, a resident of Miyan Sarai; Mohammad Kaif, aged 11, a resident of Sheikh Sarai; Ritesh, aged 4; Mohammed Sohail, aged 32, a resident of Miyan Sarai; Abrar Ahmed, aged 32; Brajesh Kumar, aged 38; Kashiram, aged 27; Ramendra Shukla, aged 69, and more. The families of these dog bite victims rushed them to CHC Khairabad for treatment.

The injured have since been discharged after receiving treatment, according to CHC officials. Meanwhile, residents of Laliapur town cornered a stray dog that had been attacking children and beat the dog to death. Municipal EO Prem Shankar Gupta stated that a team from Lucknow will be summoned to capture the stray dogs.

At the same time, HCHC Superintendent Dr. Ramashankar Yadav revealed, “Over the past month, 106 individuals have received rabies injections at CHC.”

However, all attempts to contact DM Sitapur have gone unanswered, with no response to calls or messages via WhatsApp and social media.

Ghosts Of The Past

The resurgence of dog bites in Khairabad is deeply troubling because six years ago, in 2017-18, dogs had instilled terror when they attacked children in Mahsingpur, Budhanpur, Chaubeypur, Peepur, Tikariya, and Gurpalia villages in the Khairabad block of Sitapur. During that period, 14 innocent children lost their lives due to dog bites, and 75 people were injured by these canines. At that time, several animal rights activists protested against action targeting the dogs.

Back then, chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself visited Sitapur after taking note of the deaths of two innocent individuals in Gurpaliya village. He had issued directives to the forest department and the district administration to apprehend stray dogs. Subsequently, hundreds of dogs were captured by a special team of dog catchers from Lucknow.