Domestic help held in UP for employer’s murder in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police arrested a 22-year-old domestic help on Saturday night from Uttar Pradesh on charges of murder, police said adding that the man allegedly killed his employer in Gurugram’s Bhondsi for withholding his salary for the past three months The Gurugram Police arrested a 22-year-old domestic help on Saturday night from Uttar Pradesh on charges of murder, police said adding that the man allegedly killed his employer in Gurugram’s Bhondsi. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the suspect as Arjun Kumar, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Rajiv Ojha, originally from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, used to run a grocery shop in a residential society in Bhondsi. The incident was discovered on July 6, when the Bhondsi police station received a phone call reporting that a body had been found in a flat at Serenas Society, Dhunela.

Led by sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, a police team reached the spot and found Ojha’s body. Duty Magistrate Naib Tehsildar Suresh Kumar, along with a forensics team, dog squad, and fingerprint teams conducted a thorough investigation of the crime scene.

Ojha’s daughter identified the body and told the police that her father, originally from Mandal village in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, had been living alone and running a grocery shop in the society.

A case was registered under Section 103 (1) of BNS at the Bhondsi police station on Saturday night, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime), Narender Bijarniya, said that the team collected evidence and after scanning CCTV footage of the area and recording statements of neighbours, they found that the domestic help was missing.

“The teams identified that the help was responsible for the murder and traced him to Baroli Khairgarh village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh,” Bijarniya said.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to the murder, revealing that he had been working at Ojha’s shop for three months. “A dispute over his salary escalated into a confrontation, leading to his murder. He told the police that on the night of June 30, Kumar attacked and killed Ojha with a large coconut-cutting knife while he was asleep and later fled from the spot. The neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell started emanating from the room. Police broke open the door and found the body lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

The suspect was produced before a court and sent to two days of remand for recovery of the weapon, police said.