Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
Domestic piped natural gas reaches Chandigarh’s Sector 11

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 07:53 PM IST

The company had first rolled out PNG connections in the city in November 2016, and since then the pipelines have been laid in various sectors of Chandigarh, from Sector 32 to 38, Sector 40 to 51, Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2, and Manimajra

Residents of Sector 11 now have access to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

Sharing a press release, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), that is providing the connections, stated PNG was safer and cheaper than the commonly used liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). (HT File Photo/for representation only)

Sharing a press release, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), that is providing the connections, stated PNG was safer and cheaper than the commonly used liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Besides, PNG was also lighter than LPG, which settles down on the ground, while the former dissipates in the air. The gas pipelines have been positioned underground, leading to houses, just like water or electricity connections.

The company had first rolled out PNG connections in the city in November 2016, and since then the pipelines have been laid in various sectors of Chandigarh, from Sector 32 to 38, Sector 40 to 51, Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2, and Manimajra, the release added.

