DPS Bokaro canteen sealed after violations; school alleges bias

In a decisive crackdown triggered by a formal complaint from the food safety commissioner’s office, the Bokaro district administration on Thursday sealed the canteen of DPS Bokaro (Sector-04) after a surprise inspection uncovered serious food safety violations, including expired products, unhygienic conditions, and absence of mandatory licensing. DPS Bokaro (HT FILE )

The action was carried out under the direction of civil surgeon-cum-designated officer Dr Ajay Bhushan Prasad, in the presence of executive magistrate Jaya Kumari, food safety officer Gulab Lakra, and police personnel.

During the inspection, officials found that the canteen was operating without a FSSAI license or registration and lacked any authorisation from the school administration. Basic food safety norms were allegedly ignored—no pest control or medical fitness records of food handlers were available, the premises were unhygienic, and staff were working without essential protective gear such as head caps and gloves.

Expired food items, including packaged pickle and vegetarian mayonnaise, were recovered. Samples of turmeric powder, chilli powder, vanaspati oil, and curd have been sent for laboratory testing.

Quoting Dr Prasad, officials said, “The inspection was conducted following a complaint received via email from the food safety commissioner’s office. Samples have been collected and further action will be taken as per norms based on test reports.”

According to the administration’s press release, “The inspection team faced obstruction from certain school staff and management members. With the intervention of the magistrate and police force, the canteen was sealed in the presence of witnesses as per legal provisions until further orders.”

However, the DPS Bokaro management strongly contested the action, calling it “biased.” In its response, the school said it had no direct role in running the canteen, which was fully outsourced. “Even if irregularities are confirmed, strict action will be taken at the school level,” the management said, adding that the raid appeared to be “motivated by prejudice.”

The management further alleged that officials misbehaved when asked to show a copy of the inspection order and sealed the canteen without presenting any formal authorisation.

Authorities have maintained that strict action will follow if violations are confirmed, underlining that food safety—especially in schools—cannot be compromised.