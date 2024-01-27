 Drama in Meerut as accused brandishes gun at cop; video goes viral - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Drama in Meerut as accused brandishes gun at cop; video goes viral

Drama in Meerut as accused brandishes gun at cop; video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jan 27, 2024 08:28 PM IST

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a man accused of a threatening to kill a hotel receptionist, pointed a firearm at a policeman when the police team raided his home in Kotwali area of Meerut to arrest him on Saturday.

Later, he held the pistol to his own head and threatened to commit suicide but was overpowered by the policemen and taken to Delhi gate police station.

Ayush Vikram Singh, SP, city, said that a case of attacking cops was being registered against accused Rashid, 36, at Kotwali police station. He further said, “Rashid has six cases against him at the Delhi Gate police station”.

Singh said that Rashid and his friend Danish had gone to a hotel three days ago and there they threatened the receptionist, Manish Prajapati, at gunpoint. Manish lodged a report of the attack against him and police had arrested Danish a day earlier.

When the police arrived to arrest Rashid at his home in Kotwali area on Saturday, he grabbed the collar of a policeman and pointed a country-made firearm at him. Forces from many police stations were called to the spot and he was finally overpowered.

Singh said that Rashid also charged an special operations group personnel of taking 1 lakh bribe for managing the case lodged against him.

The SP said that the transaction list of his bank account and his reported WhatsApp chat with the policeman was examined and his charges were found false.

Follow Us On