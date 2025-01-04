Drive against Chinese Manjha in Vns: 5 held, 150 quintals recovered

Police took five people into custody for selling Chinese Manjha in different areas of Varanasi on Saturday, and recovered over 150 quintals of Chinese Manjha from two godowns in two localities under Sigra police station area of Varanasi. Chinese Manjha (HT File Photo)

Police have launched a drive against sellers of Chinese Manjha which claimed the life of a young man on Tuesday and injured at least five people in different localities of the city.

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said that acting on a tip-off that two people have stored a huge consignment of the illegal commodity in their godown, in a locality under the Vidyapeeth police outpost area, a police team immediately raided it and recovered around 20 quintals of Chinese Manjha. The godown owners, Kundan Kushwaha and Jeetendra Kushwaha, were taken into custody.

Banswal said that during interrogation, the duo revealed that they buy Chinese Manjha from a godown in Lallapura area where Mohammad Azam, and Mohammad Afzal have stored a huge consignment of Chinese Manjha. The police team raided the storehouse and recovered around 130 quintals of Chinese Manjha. Both Mohammad Azam and Afzal were taken into custody and are being interrogated.

DCP Banswal said that action will also be taken against those who fly kites using Chinese Manjha. For this, the police will take the help of drones. The drive against Chinese Manjha will continue daily.

A youth was arrested from Jaitpura area and 13.5 kilogram of Chinese Manjha was recovered from his possession. Identified as Dileep, the accused is being interrogated, police said and added that they are trying to find out where he bought the Chinese Manjha from.

After the death of a 22-year-old man due to severe injuries from Chinese Manjha in Varanasi on Tuesday, several organisations and locals demanded actions against Chinese Manjha sellers in the city.

The president of Rashtriya Hindu Dal, Roshan Pandey, has demanded that a case of attempt to murder be registered against those selling Chinese Manjha.

Traders had met joint police commissioner Dr K Ejilearassane on Friday to demand action against those selling Chinese Manjha. Moreover, students were made aware about the prevention of Chinese Manjha in Saraswati Inter College located in Sudiya by the Subah-e-Banaras Club.