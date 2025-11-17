Drunk driving cases climb in Prayagraj, over 9K caught without helmets in 15 days

City roads have increasingly turned into danger zones, with drunken driving cases rising sharply. Despite the ongoing Traffic month, commuters continue to speed through the streets in an inebriated state, especially in four-wheelers, putting their own lives—and everyone else’s—at risk. Helmetless riding also remains rampant, with over 9,000 challans issued in the past 15 days alone, informed police on Monday. Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said that of the total 12,700 challans issued in the past 15 days during Traffic Month, 27 were specifically for drunk driving with a penalty of ₹ 10,000 each. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Joint commissioner of police Ajay Pal Sharma said special focus is being put on curbing drunken driving, as the city has witnessed a spurt in accidents linked to it. “Special teams have been formed for focussed checks, and all 42 police stations have been directed to conduct evening drives in areas identified as hotspots for drunken driving. Adequate barricading will be put in place to prevent intoxicated drivers from escaping during police intervention,” he added.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said that of the total 12,700 challans issued in the past 15 days during Traffic Month, 27 were specifically for drunk driving with a penalty of ₹10,000 each. “At least two to three barricades should be set up in zones identified as drunken-driving hotspots. The department has around 2,200 iron barricades with wheels in the district, and at least 400 of them should be deployed to curb drunk driving, especially in areas with a high concentration of liquor shops,” he added.

According to Kumar, a substantial 9,254 challans were issued in the city over the past 15 days solely for riding without helmets. With a penalty of ₹1,000 for not wearing a helmet, these challans alone have brought in a substantial ₹92.54 lakh to the government. Additionally, the 27 drunken driving challans, each carrying a ₹10,000 fine, have generated another ₹2.70 lakh.

Notably, each of Prayagraj’s 42 police stations has been equipped with a breath analyser, and the Traffic Department has nearly a dozen more to curb drunk driving. Under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a blood alcohol level above 30 mg per 100 ml is considered unsafe and is punishable with a ₹10,000 fine.

According to official records, Prayagraj reported 1,165 accidents in 2021, resulting in 542 deaths and 801 critical injuries. In 2022, fatalities rose, with 1,370 road accidents killing 603 people and critically injuring 886. In 2023, the city recorded 1,297 accidents, claiming 582 lives and leaving 857 critically injured, while 2024 saw 1,246 accidents, 547 deaths, and 832 critical injuries. Between January and July this year, 766 accidents have already been reported, leading to 405 deaths and 287 critical injuries.