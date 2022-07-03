DTR authorities await CWW’s orders for releasing captured tiger
Authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) are waiting for the orders from the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Uttar Pradesh to relocate the tiger caged in the Dudhwa buffer zone under the jurisdiction of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on June 28.
Dr Parag Nigam, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) who visited KWS for physical and behavioural analysis of the trapped tiger has sent his report to the CWW for relocating the tiger, said field director of DTR Sanjay Kumar Pathak.
Pathak said the tiger would be relocated after the order from the chief wildlife warden is received. Pathak, however, did not mention the place where the tiger will be released into the wild. He said it would be decided by the CWW.
Divisional forest officer (DFO) of KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan said, “We have made all arrangements for relocating the tiger. As the order from senior authorities is received, we would act according to the guidelines”.
The DFO revealed that as per the observation of Dr Parag Nigam the tiger was found healthy, and the tigress that was shifted to Lucknow Zoo was responsible for human casualties in the Khairatiya region of Majhra Purab.
Range officer (RO) of Katarniaghat Ram Kumar while talking to HT said the tiger is being fed as per the diet plan advised by veterinary experts.
It may be noted that joint teams of Kataraniaghat Wildlife Division (KWD) and North Kheri forest division had launched operation Majhra, in Majhra Purab area, located on the border of the KWS and Dudhwa buffer zone, after five human killings were reported in the area in June 2022. After a week-long effort, the forest teams succeeded in caging a tiger on June 28 and the tigress on June 29.
Going through the medical check-up and physical examination, experts found that the left canines of the tigress were broken and worn out. Hence, the tigress was supposed to incapacitate its prey in a natural way and was purportedly responsible for human killing in the Khairatiya area. On the orders of chief wildlife warden KP Dubey, the tigress was shifted to Nawab Wahid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow on Saturday.
However, the tiger that was trapped on June 28 and still in the cage at the KWS is waiting to be released. The tiger was found physically fit, and all his four canines were safe and strong.
SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
-
