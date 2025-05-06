DTR records first photographic evidence sand snake in UP

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot in Uttar Pradesh, has scored a first of sorts in wildlife documentation with the first-ever photographic record of the Condanarus Sand Snake (Psammophis condanarus) in the state. The discovery, made during a routine patrol in the reserve’s free-ranging rhino area, officials said on Monday. The Condanarus Sand Snake (HT Photo)

The discovery was made when a joint team from the forest department and WWF India, comprising biologist Apoorv Gupta, junior assistant Sushant Singh, and WWF India representative Rohit Ravi, were conducting regular monitoring along a jungle road. The team spotted a deceased snake near a grassland area. Noting its distinct colouration and body structure, Gupta captured high-quality photographs from multiple angles, with Singh and Ravi contributing additional images for documentation.

The photographs were sent to herpetology expert Vipin Kapoor Sainy, who confirmed the snake’s identity as Psammophis condanarus, a mildly venomous, diurnal, and fast-moving colubrid species.

“Commonly found in dry regions of northern and peninsular India, Nepal, and Pakistan, this snake preys on small reptiles and rodents. Until this discovery, the species had never been photographically documented in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant addition to the state’s wildlife records,” Sainy said.

“The snake was likely killed by a raptor, though no direct evidence confirmed the cause of death. This finding represents the fourth reptile species recorded for the first time in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years, highlighting Dudhwa’s critical role in herpetofauna research,” he added.

Rengaraju T, deputy director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve remarked, “This finding reflects Dudhwa’s exceptional biodiversity. The discovery of a species like Psammophis condanarus, relatively unknown in this region, reinforces the importance of our conservation efforts.”

Field director of the reserve, H Rajamohan added, “This is the fourth reptile species documented for the first time in Uttar Pradesh in two years. Such discoveries enrich our understanding of species distribution and guide future conservation strategies. We remain committed to protecting all life forms that contribute to Dudhwa’s ecological fabric.”