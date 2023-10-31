Dudhwa National Park to reopen from Nov 15; chopper service in pipeline

LUCKNOW The Dudhwa National Park is set to welcome visitors once again starting November 15, and it comes with a host of exciting updates and offerings. The park, sprawling over 490 square kilometres along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri, has not only reduced its service rates but is also introducing a helicopter service to make access more convenient for tourists. The park sprawls over 490 square kilometres along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri. (HT File)

Field director of Dudhwa National Park, Lalit Verma, announced, “The park will open its gates to visitors on November 15, and bookings are already underway for those interested in staying within its captivating wilderness.”

One of the most significant developments is the launch of a helicopter service that will connect Lucknow to Dudhwa, Chuka Tiger Reserve, and Kartaniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. This initiative, proposed during the 15th meeting of the state wildlife board in September, is currently in the finalisation process. Traveling from Lucknow to Dudhwa by road involves a 240-kilometer journey via Sitapur-Lakhimpur-Gola-Khutar-Mailani-Palia, which can take up to five hours. With the helicopter service, this journey will be reduced to less than half an hour, although the exact start date is yet to be determined.

Lalit Verma explained, “The nearest helipad to Dudhwa is approximately seven kilometres away, and it will take approximately 20 minutes to reach Dudhwa from there. The helicopter service will operate under the guidance of the civil aviation department. Companies will be invited to participate in a tender process, and once the bidding is finalized, the service will commence at a reasonable price.”

In addition to the helicopter service, several other changes are being implemented to enhance the visitor experience at Dudhwa National Park. This year, school students and children under the age of 5 will enjoy free entry to the park, encouraging more families to explore its natural beauty. The state government is also inviting investors to establish hotels within a one-kilometre radius of the national park, which will provide tourists with convenient accommodation options.

Moreover, the park has reduced its tour fee from ₹300 to just ₹150 per person, making it more affordable for everyone to enjoy its abundant wildlife and pristine landscapes. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has also achieved a remarkable feat by ranking fourth in the country among tiger reserves. This accomplishment aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s substantial increase of 18.49% in the total tiger population, as reported in the “Status of Tigers in India” study at the state level.

Besides, changes are brewing at the park’s canteen as well. The contract has been renewed and awarded to a women’s self-help group, not only ensuring excellent catering services but also supporting local empowerment. Visitors can also look forward to reduced rates on various food items, making their dining experience even more delightful.

