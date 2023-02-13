Home / Cities / Others / Dustbins used at GIS venue to be installed across Lucknow

Dustbins used at GIS venue to be installed across Lucknow

others
Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:27 PM IST

As part of it, LMC will be campaigning door-to-door and giving out behavioural instructions regarding waste segregation.

The LMC has decided to install those dustbins across the marketplaces. (HT Photo)
The LMC has decided to install those dustbins across the marketplaces. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Buoyed by the success of the zero-waste zones created at the venues of the India-New Zealand cricket match and the Global Investors’ Summit, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has now decided to implement the system across the state capital. During the T20 match and the recently-concluded summit, several dustbins were installed all over the venue premises to prevent littering and make the segregation of waste easier. Taking the initiative forward, the LMC has decided to install those dustbins across the marketplaces in the city. “We are planning on running another pan-Lucknow Swachhata Pakhwada in four-to-five days. As part of it, we will be campaigning door-to-door and giving out behavioural instructions regarding waste segregation,” said Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh. He added, “Once we find time after the GIS and G20 events, we will be installing the dustbins used at the venues at marketplaces across the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out