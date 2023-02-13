Dustbins used at GIS venue to be installed across Lucknow

LUCKNOW Buoyed by the success of the zero-waste zones created at the venues of the India-New Zealand cricket match and the Global Investors’ Summit, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has now decided to implement the system across the state capital. During the T20 match and the recently-concluded summit, several dustbins were installed all over the venue premises to prevent littering and make the segregation of waste easier. Taking the initiative forward, the LMC has decided to install those dustbins across the marketplaces in the city. “We are planning on running another pan-Lucknow Swachhata Pakhwada in four-to-five days. As part of it, we will be campaigning door-to-door and giving out behavioural instructions regarding waste segregation,” said Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Inderjeet Singh. He added, “Once we find time after the GIS and G20 events, we will be installing the dustbins used at the venues at marketplaces across the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON