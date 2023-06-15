Possibility of asthma attack due to dusty wind, say docs

LUCKNOW Dusty wind accompanied by a rise in the mercury could cause inconvenience to people suffering from respiratory illness, said doctors. Dust can cause allergic reactions, say doctors. (HT Photo)

“The prevailing weather makes those with respiratory illness vulnerable. They may have trouble breathing due to the dust and there is also a possibility of an asthma attack. Secondly, with high temperatures during the day, such patients are also more vulnerable to dehydration in comparison to others,” said Professor Rajiv Garg, senior faculty of respiratory medicine at King George’s Medical University.

Breathing in the dust carried by a dust storm is unhygienic for us all but particularly for those suffering from any kind of respiratory illness. This could lead to major issues as well. “Dust can cause allergic reactions and could swell the windpipe. Such a situation leads to choking as well,” added Prof Garg.